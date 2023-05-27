Ashland Kentucky Makers Market on the Square

This series is for makers, creators, growers, live entertainment, and food trucks/tents only. We DO NOT accept vendors who sell mass produced items, items that are bought and resold, etc. All events of this series take place at Broadway Square in downtown Ashland (300 16th Street, Ashland, KY 41101) from 10am-2pm.

For more information call 606-547-2999 or visit visitaky.com