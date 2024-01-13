Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show - Lexington

The Tradition Continues now in our 38th Year, at the historic, Athens-Boonesboro School, Athens Schoolhouse Antique Shows feature 35,000 of square feet of antiques and collectibles under one roof with over 40 carefully screened dealers.

Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden. The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work.

A huge variety of home decor … that are unique, vintage and quality made that are all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices.

2024 Upcoming Show Dates:

· January 13 & 14

· February 10 & 11

· March 9 & 10

· April 13 & 14

· May 11 & 12

· June 8 & 9

· July 13 & 14

· August 10 & 11

· September 14 & 15

· October 12 & 13

· November 9 & 10

· December 14 & 15

For more information, please visit antiqueskentucky.com/