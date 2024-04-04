Author Keith O'Brien Discusses New Book 'Charlie Hustle' - Carmichael's Bookstore Louisville

Keith O'Brien with Mike Rutherford discusses Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - 7:00pm

2720 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Carmichael's Bookstore is excited to host KEITH O'BRIEN for his new book, Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball. He will be joined in conversation by MIKE RUTHERFORD.

About the Book:

From New York Times bestselling author Keith O'Brien, a captivating chronicle of the incredible story of one of America’s most iconic, charismatic, and still polarizing figures—baseball immortal Pete Rose—and an exquisite cultural history of baseball and America in the second half of the twentieth century.

Pete Rose is a legend. A baseball god. He compiled more hits than anyone in the history of baseball, a record he set decades ago that still stands today. He was a working-class white guy from Cincinnati who made it; less talented than tough, and rough around the edges. He was everything that America wanted and needed him to be, the American dream personified, until he wasn’t.

In the 1980s, Pete Rose came to be at the center of one of the biggest scandals in baseball history. He kept secrets, ran with bookies, took on massive gambling debts, and he was magnificently, publicly cast out for betting on baseball and lying about it. The revelations that followed ruined him, changed life in Cincinnati, and forever altered the game.

Charlie Hustle tells the full story of one of America’s most epic tragedies—the rise and fall of Pete Rose. Drawing on firsthand interviews with Rose himself and with his associates, as well as on investigators' reports, FBI and court records, archives, a mountain of press coverage, Keith O’Brien chronicles how Rose fell so far from being America’s “great white hope.” It is Pete Rose as we've never seen him before.

This is no ordinary sport biography, but cultural history at its finest. What O’Brien shows is that while Pete Rose didn’t change, America and baseball did. This is the story of that change.

About the Author:

Keith O'Brien is the New York Times bestselling author of Paradise Falls, Fly Girls, and Outside Shot, a finalist for the PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sportswriting, and an award-winning journalist. O’Brien has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Politico, and his stories have also appeared on National Public Radio and This American Life. He lives in New Hampshire.

For more information, please visit carmichaelsbookstore.com/