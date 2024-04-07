Author L.S. McKee Discusses Book Creature, Wing, Heart, Machine - Carmichael's Bookstore Louisville

Event date:

Sunday, April 7, 2024 - 4:00pm

2720 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Carmichael's Bookstore is excited to host L.S. MCKEE for her debut collection, Creature, Wing, Heart, Machine. She will be joined in conversation by ERIN KEANE.

About the book:

In Creature, Wing, Heart, Machine, through a series of narrative and lyric poems, we follow the central protagonist, Alva, as she grapples with heartbreak, desire, mortality and her search for love in a world where both Nature and relationships are increasingly shaped by technology. From the desert to MRI machines to online dating to the Large Hadron Collider to the flora and fauna of natural and imagined worlds, Alva seeks meaning and the keys to human connection.

About the authors:

​L.S. McKee is a writer and educator. Her work has appeared in Narrative, The Massachusetts Review, Best New Poets, Cincinnati Review, The Georgia Review, Copper Nickel, and elsewhere. She holds an MFA from the University of Maryland and was a Wallace Stegner Fellow in poetry at Stanford. She has taught writing at several universities, including MIT, and is now Coordinator of Writing Across the Curriculum at the University of Georgia. Originally from East Tennessee, she lives in Athens, Georgia with her family.

Erin Keane is a critic, poet, essayist, and journalist. She’s the author of Runaway: Notes on the Myths That Made Me (Belt Publishing), one of NPR’s best books of 2022, as well as three collections of poetry; and editor of The Louisville Anthology (Belt Publishing, 2020). Her writing has appeared in many publications, anthologies, and public radio programs, and she was co-producer and co-host of the limited audio series These Miracles Work: A Hold Steady Podcast. She is Chief Content Officer at Salon.com and teaches in the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing at Spalding University.

For more information, please visit carmichaelsbookstore.com/