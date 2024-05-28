Author Nathan Gower discusses The Act of Disappearing - Carmichael's Bookstore Louisville

Nathan Gower with Erin Keane discusses The Act of Disappearing

Event date:

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - 7:00pm

2720 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Carmichael's Bookstore is excited to host NATHAN GOWER for his debut novel, The Act of Disappearing. He will be joined in conversation by ERIN KEANE.

About the Book:

Julia White is struggling: her bartending job isn't cutting it and her first book has sold hardly any copies. She's broke, barely able to make ends meet while drowning in her late mother's medical bills and reeling after a one-night stand with her ex-boyfriend, who's now completely ghosted her. Enter Johnathan Aster, world-renowned photographer, with a proposal: he has a never-before-seen photograph of a woman falling from a train bridge, clutching what appears to be a baby. And he wants Julia to research the story.

Alternating between present-day Brooklyn and Kentucky as it enters the 1960s, the story unfolds as Julia races to find answers: Who was the woman in the photograph? Why was she on the bridge? And what happened to the baby? Each detail is more propulsive than the last as Julia unravels the mystery surrounding the Fairchilds of Gray Station and discovers a story more staggering than anything she could have imagined.

About the Authors:

Nathan Gower is Professor of English at Campbellsville University. He holds an MFA in fiction from Spalding University and a PhD in humanities with an emphasis in aesthetics and creativity from the University of Louisville. He lives with his family in central Kentucky.

Erin Keane is a critic, poet, essayist, and journalist. She’s the author of Runaway: Notes on the Myths That Made Me (Belt Publishing), one of NPR’s best books of 2022, as well as three collections of poetry; and editor of The Louisville Anthology (Belt Publishing, 2020). Her writing has appeared in many publications, anthologies, and public radio programs, and she was co-producer and co-host of the limited audio series These Miracles Work: A Hold Steady Podcast. She is Chief Content Officer at Salon.com and teaches in the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing at Spalding University.

For more information, please visit carmichaelsbookstore.com/