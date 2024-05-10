BBQ & Barrels - Owensboro

BBQ & Barrels

BBQ & Barrels represents the culmination of 45 years of a cultural tradition in Owensboro and Daviess County. It is the celebration of our past, our present, and our future, bringing together two of Owensboro’s greatest traditions – authentic, unparalleled Owensboro barbecue and historic Kentucky bourbon.

For more information, please visit owensborocenter.com/