BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Witness the remarkable true story of Carole King, the legendary singer/songwriter who became one of the most successful solo acts in pop music history. BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL follows King’s journey from teenage songwriter to international superstar. A tapestry of creativity and innovation, Carole King paved the way for female artists for generations to come. The musical’s Grammy Award-winning album features over two dozen pop classics including “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” This inspiring show celebrates the rise of a music legend and the power of friendship.

