BEETLEJUICE at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to your city.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Ages: Recommended 13+. Contains strong language, mature subject matter.

Advisory: Beetlejuice includes substantial haze and fog, sudden loud noises, pyrotechnic and strobe lighting effects.

Running Time: Approximately 2 hours 30 minutes (includes intermission)

Access Services:

Wheelchair Accessible Seating

Assistive Listening Service

Audio Description (available 5/18 @ 2pm)

Captioned Theatre (available 5/18 @ 8pm, 5/19 @ 1pm & 6:30pm)

SHOWTIMES

May 14, 2024 7:30PM

May 15, 2024 7:30PM

May 16, 2024 7:30PM

May 17, 2024 8:00PM

May 18, 2024 2:00PM

May 18, 2024 8:00PM

May 19, 2024 1:00PM

May 19, 2024 6:30PM

