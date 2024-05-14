BEETLEJUICE at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
to
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
BEETLEJUICE at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to your city.
It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
Ages: Recommended 13+. Contains strong language, mature subject matter.
Advisory: Beetlejuice includes substantial haze and fog, sudden loud noises, pyrotechnic and strobe lighting effects.
Running Time: Approximately 2 hours 30 minutes (includes intermission)
Access Services:
- Wheelchair Accessible Seating
- Assistive Listening Service
- Audio Description (available 5/18 @ 2pm)
- Captioned Theatre (available 5/18 @ 8pm, 5/19 @ 1pm & 6:30pm)
SHOWTIMES
May 14, 2024 7:30PM
May 15, 2024 7:30PM
May 16, 2024 7:30PM
May 17, 2024 8:00PM
May 18, 2024 2:00PM
May 18, 2024 8:00PM
May 19, 2024 1:00PM
May 19, 2024 6:30PM
For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/