BG Onstage Presents Honk, Jr., at SKyPAC

Honk, JR is a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit, unique charm, and memorable score. Witty and hilarious, but also deeply moving, Honk!, JR. will treat audiences to equal part amounts of laughter and tears.

Ugly looks quite different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com