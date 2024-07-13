BIG & RICH, featuring GRETCHEN WILSON at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

BIG & RICH, featuring GRETCHEN WILSON  at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

 BIG & RICH, featuring GRETCHEN WILSON, is bringing their 2024 Celebration Tour to The DAM on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister are also part of the exciting tour. Special guest Dylan Schneider will open the show. Gates to the venue will open at 5:30 pm*, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
270.298.0036
