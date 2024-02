√ó Expand BRC Global Kentucky Pop-Up 2 BRC Global Kentucky Pop-Up 2

BRC Global Kentucky Pop-Up 2 - American Bully Dog Breed

4 BRC Global-sanctioned shows plus a fun show!

Doors open at 10 am and the show starts at noon.

General Admission-

Adults- $25

Dogs- $15

12 & under- FREE

For more information