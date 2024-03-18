Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour at SKyPAC

Baby Shark at SKyPAC

Let’s Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo it! Join Baby Shark and his fincredible fishy friends on an undersea adventure filled with oceans of fun and finship! To save their beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and the squiddos must dive into action to create a flowstopping, splash-hit Broadwave swimsation — and they need your family’s help to put on the biggest Broadwave show ever! Jam-packed with catchy music, heartwarming characters, and tidal waves of laughter, this interactive live show will make fishies of all ages shake their tail fins with delight.

Fintastic Photo Op Available!

Purchase a Fintastic Photo Op and meet Baby Shark up close and in person! This Photo Op will begin approximately ONE HOUR BEFORE the show and will conclude 30 minutes before curtain. This pre-show experience will include an exclusive gift for each kid and will give guests the opportunity to purchase merchandise before the general public. Each adult and child (age 1 & up) must have their own Fintastic Photo Op ticket.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com