Backstage Hollywood at Ky Gateway Museum

Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby at Ky Gateway Museum

Venture backstage into the golden age of Hollywood in this exhibition that explores the photography of Bob Willoughby. Widely recognized as a pioneer of photography in the 20th century, Willoughby was the first outside photographer invited by studios to take photos on film sets. Willoughby’s career took off in 1954 when Warner Brothers asked him to photograph Judy Garland during the filming of A Star is Born. Life magazine published a feature with over a dozen of Willoughby’s candid photographs of Garland working on set, and a close-up photograph of her appeared on the cover. Willoughby’s career took off, and his photographs became instantly recognizable, featuring naturalistic images of actors and directors in intimate moments of vulnerability.

For more information call (606) 564-5865 or visit kygmc.org