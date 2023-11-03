Bad Sci-Fi Movies & Real Plant Science: The Things From Another World - Yew Dell Gardens

Bad Sci-Fi Movies & Real Plant Science: The Things From Another World

$20 - $25 per person.

Yew Dell Botanical Garden’s– Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science – wraps up for the year with The Thing from Another World (1951). After watching this film, learn from the Horticulture Team about carnivorous plants, cellular structure for vegetable matter and animals, and what telegraph vine and century plants do in the real world. Bring your best “would plants really do that?” questions for the Yew Dell Team to answer. The gardens open at 6 pm, and the movie starts at 7 pm.

