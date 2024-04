× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Baila! By Meraki

Baila! By Meraki at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

$10 cover charge/Cost for food and drinks.

This is a brand, new event focused on afternoon fun, dance and community held in 3rd Turn’s heated greenhouse event space. Doors open at 2:45 pm. From 3 – 3:30 pm, Intro Salsa Class with Chelsey Owen. 3:30 – 6 pm, Open Dancing with De La Colinas.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/