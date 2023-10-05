Baker Hunt Regional Art Show

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center, along with DBL Law, are pleased to present an exhibition highlighting the artwork of regional artists. Baker Hunt curated the art exhibit, which is showcased in the beautifully renovated DBL building at 109 E. Fourth St., Covington, Kentucky. The show will run from now through February 23rd, 2024. Guided tours are free and available to the public, however registration is required. Tour times and registration are available at www.bakerhunt.org/events

For more information call (859) 431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org.