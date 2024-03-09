Barbara McCraw: "Life Stories"  Exhibit - National Quilt Museum

Barbara McCraw: "Life Stories" Exhibit March 8 - July 16, 2024 - National Quilt Museum

“My artwork is most influenced by my imagination, the encouragement I receive from my friends and the memory of my mom. I think of her the most while I’m sewing; I think of how steadfast and hardworking she was and at once, my patience grows for the tedious work sometimes involved in quilt making. Satisfaction with the results is much more important to me than how long it takes to get there.”

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/