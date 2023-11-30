Barn Lot Theater Presents: Inspecting Carol

Inspecting Carol

by Daniel Sullivan

A Christmas Carol meets The Government Inspector meets Noises Off in this hilarious hit from Seattle. A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. Everyone caters to the bewildered wannabe actor, and he is given a role in the current production, A Christmas Carol. Everything goes wrong and hilarity is piled upon hilarity. Perfect anytime, this delight is particularly appropriate at Christmas.

Rated PG-13

Directed by Brandon Kyle Hadley

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

For more information call 270.432.2276 or visit barnlottheater.org