Barnyard Fun! -  Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE

Join in the fun at the Oldham County History Center to learn about unique history in a hands-in way. Program takes place at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn and visitors can come and go at any time.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
