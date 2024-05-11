Barnyard Fun! Antique Irons - Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County History Center Barnyard Fun! Antique Irons

FREE

The Oldham County History Center is kicking off their 2024 Barnyard Fun! season with a visit from Antique Irons. The public is welcome to drop by the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn to experience history in a hands-on way. Enjoy special themed activities.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/