Barnyard Fun! Antique Irons - Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Barnyard Fun! Antique Irons
The Oldham County History Center is kicking off their 2024 Barnyard Fun! season with a visit from Antique Irons. The public is welcome to drop by the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn to experience history in a hands-on way. Enjoy special themed activities.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
