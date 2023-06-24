DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at SKyPAC

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

This will be the first production from the Ramsey Theatre Company.

Broadway season ticket packages – with guaranteed seats to all three productions plus a free bonus show – are on sale now. Previous season ticket holders have the ability to retain their seats and will receive renewal information soon. Single tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com