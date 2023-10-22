× Expand Bernheim Forest Fire Road at Bernheim

Bernheim's Trail Discovery Hike: Rice Orchard Ridge

Explore miles of Bernheim hiking trails with our Volunteer Naturalists. These longer guided hikes will help you get more familiar with Bernheim and its trails.

Don’t miss the chance to hike Rice Orchard Ridge, which is only accessible to visitors with a guide. It is a moderately easy 3-mile backcountry ridgeline walk extending out 1.5 miles along a primitive trail with minimal elevation change. A walking stick, sturdy sole shoes and water is recommended for this hike

Water, sturdy treaded shoes or hiking boots and hiking sticks are recommended for this hike. Tennis shoes are not recommended since the trail could be slippery in spots.

Bernheim members $15; non-members $20

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event