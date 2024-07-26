× Expand Andrew Beyonce vs. Taylor Swift Silent Disco

Beyonce vs. Taylor Swift Silent Disco at 3rd Turn

It's Beyonce vs. Taylor! The BeyHive vs. The Swifties! Join us for this epic silent disco battle at 3rd Turn on July 26th from 8-11. We've got DJ DNasti bringing the best Beyonce tracks, DJ Eras spinning all Taylor Swift, and DJ Spring Break playing your party favorites! Imma let you finish, but this is gonna be the best silent disco of all time!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/75254-beyonce-vs.-taylor-swift-silent-disco