Beyond the Red Doors - Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

BEYOND THE RED DOORS

"Beyond the Red Doors" is a monthly opportunity to get an in-depth look at the Carnegie Center. Join a staff member for a tour of the historic building and an overview of Carnegie classes and upcoming events for children and adults. This event occurs on the third Thursday of each month. RSVP is optional. Come to learn what's beyond our red doors for you!

UPCOMING TOURS: 10/19, 11/16, and 12/21 from 3:30–4:30PM

Questions? Want to RSVP? Email Lucy Jayes at lucy@carnegiecenterlex.org or call 859.254.4175, ext 32.