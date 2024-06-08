× Expand cs music

Bicho Brothers Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House

We're thrilled to announce the Bicho Brothers coming to town! Prepare for an unforgettable night of music & energy!

Date: Saturday, June 8th

Time: Food & drinks will begin at 6:30PM. The Bicho Brothers will begin performing at 7:00PM. Location: Milliken Memorial Community House

FREE ENTRY!

Gather your crew & get ready to sing along to your favorite hits!

Bunz Out, Follow The Drip, Poptown Popsicles & Casey Jones Distillery will be attending this event.

For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit elktonky.com