Bicho Brothers Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House
Milliken Memorial Community House 208 W Main St, Kentucky 42220
We're thrilled to announce the Bicho Brothers coming to town! Prepare for an unforgettable night of music & energy!
Date: Saturday, June 8th
Time: Food & drinks will begin at 6:30PM. The Bicho Brothers will begin performing at 7:00PM. Location: Milliken Memorial Community House
FREE ENTRY!
Gather your crew & get ready to sing along to your favorite hits!
Bunz Out, Follow The Drip, Poptown Popsicles & Casey Jones Distillery will be attending this event.
For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit elktonky.com