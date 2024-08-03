× Expand Warren County Public Library Bigfoot MiniCon Logos - BigfootMiniConLOGO Bigfoot MiniCon Logo

Bigfoot MiniCon - Capitol Arts Center Bowling Green

Have you ever wondered what lurks in the wilds of Kentucky and beyond? Are Bigfoot or other cryptids hovering nearby? This August, uncover the mysteries for yourself at the first-ever Bigfoot MiniCon in Bowling Green, Kentucky! Join a team of leading experts, including Dr. Mireya Mayor and Russell Acord, stars of Expedition Bigfoot; Dr. Jeff Meldrum, Professor of Anatomy & Anthropology; and researcher Ryan Golembeske! Enjoy social events, presentations, town hall discussions, and more! Uncover the mysteries of the unknown and seek the truth at the Bigfoot MiniCon.

Please visit capitolbg.org or call 270.904.6030 for tickets!