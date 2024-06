Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry at Mountain Arts Center

There's 6 opportunities to catch this great show! 

Friday, July 12th at 7PM

Saturday, July 13th at 7PM

Saturday, July 20th at 7PM

Friday, August 2nd at 7PM

Saturday, August 3rd at 7PM

Saturday, August 10th at 7PM

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com