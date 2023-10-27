× Expand YMCA of Central KY YMCA of Central KY Black Cat 5K

Black Cat Chase 5K in Frankfort

The Black Cat Chase 5K, sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, will be held on Friday, October 27 at 7pm, and is one of the region's most popular and entertaining races. This traditional race is filled with fun and excitement, from both the race participants and spectators! With the Halloween themed festivities, such as costumes, Halloween music and more; this is a great event for the entire family. Whether you choose to participate by yourself, with a friend or spouse, school or work group, or with the whole family, the Black Cat Chase 5K will be sure to deliver high quality entertainment for everyone involved. Also, the start/finish of the race will once again be held in Downtown Frankfort in front of the Old Capitol lawn!

For more information visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/CAT