Black Jacket Symphony Presents Journey ESC4P3 - Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Over the past fourteen years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US.  The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed—and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album.  It’s a full night of rock and roll magic—plus a visual experience unlike any other.  Fans across the country flock to their shows—and once you see one, you won’t miss another!

