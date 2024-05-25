Blackberry Smoke at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

BLACKBERRY SMOKE: BE RIGHT HERE TOUR is rolling into The DAM on Saturday, May 25, 2024. This will be the 2nd consecutive year the band has brought their “… famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies, and kick-ass songs (~NPR)” to Beaver Dam, Kentucky, on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. Special guest and Grand Champion of the 2023 Sesquicentennial Battle of the DAM Bands, The Scarecrows, will be direct support on this tour date, part of the 2024 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series.

Fan & Venue PRESALE opportunities to purchase in advance begin Tuesday, November 14, at 10:00 am CST and continue until Thursday, November 16, at 10:00 pm CST. Sign up for the newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com to receive the password. Tickets go on sale to the general public (no password required) on Friday, November 17, at 10:00 am CST. Tickets are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for Four (4) people, Lower Arena GA, and Lawn GA. Reserved Tables in sections 1 through 5 include dedicated F&B table service, touch-free payment (allowing guests to order food & beer from their phones), and access to the PIT area directly in front of the stage. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats and access to the pit. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket. Tickets start at just $19.50 per person. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/