Blanchard's Gracious Acres Fall Fest

Join Blanchard's Gracious Acres for their 2nd annual Fall Fest! Enjoy live music by Kelsey Doster Todd, Mitchell Bryant, and Landon Adams. Do some Christmas, birthday, or personal shopping from our vendors. Make sure you hit up the food trucks as well. Rolling Smoke BBQ, It Is What It Is, and Tacos El Popi.

Admission is $3+ tax/per person. 

6 months and under are free.

Feed cups will be available to purchase if you would like to feed the animals.

For more information call (270) 339-5190 or visit on Facebook. 

