Blind Tasting: Wheated Bourbons - The Kentucky Castle

Blind Tasting: Wheated Bourbons

Calling all bourbon experts! If you think your palette is as good as a Master Taster, this tasting event is for you. Join host Phil Kollin of "Phil Talks Whiskey" for an interactive bourbon tasting experience, where you'll taste four Kentucky bourbons made with wheat in their mashbill (instead of rye). You may have your favorites already, but this tasting gives you a chance to see what you like when the bottle is out of sight, and the only information you have to rely on comes from your taste buds, nose, and a few subtle hints from Phil!

You'll have the opportunity to guess each pour, and we'll have prizes for the best guesses (and maybe even for some of the off-the-wall guesses!). It's a perfect opportunity to sharpen your senses and perfect your tasting skills. Will you be the one to correctly identify all four bourbons?

After the tasting, you'll enjoy a personal charcuterie plate prepared by our chef. Each ticket includes the four bourbon samples, a charcuterie plate, and a Kentucky Castle branded Glencairn glass.

*Please note that this event is limited to guests aged 21+.

