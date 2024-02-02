× Expand Judith M Millinery Supply House Blocking Straw into a Hat Workshop w/Jenny Pfanenstiel

Blocking Straw into a Hat Workshop w/Jenny Pfanenstiel - La Grange

February 2 from 5:30 - 8:30 pm

February 3 from 11 am - 2 pm

$395 per person.

No experience needed to create a woman’s or man’s straw hat as you learn from Master Milliner and Featured Milliner of the 150th Kentucky Derby Jenny Pfanenstiel how to make a hand blocked straw hat perfect for the Derby or any other sunny occasion. Each participant will learn the different types of straw for blocking, how they are best used, and how to mold both parasisal and sinamay straw to form it over a hat block to make a shape of a hat. On the first day learn how to block a crown and brim separately. On the second day, learn how to sew them together, wire the brim, hand sew a sweatband into crown, then finish with a ribbon and embellishments. Choose from hundreds of hat block shapes that include big brims, small brims, fedoras, top hats, etc. All can be used for this course. Each person will walk away with a beautiful straw hat that they can wear with pride. Materials for this course can be purchased before, or on the first day of class. Materials can range from $45-$150 depending on what one chooses. Each student will receive 10% off any materials purchased. Workshop located at the Judith M Millinery Supply House in La Grange.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/