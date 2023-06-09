Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery at Pioneer Playhouse

to

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery at Pioneer Playhouse

By Robby Henson (Breaking Up with Elvis; The Wonder Team; Good Blues Tonight!)

World Premiere event!June 9 – July 1

It’s the swinging ‘60s, and a threat to young Sergeant Elvis Presley’s life during stormy weather over Scotland forces an emergency landing near a spooky castle where London’s posh set have gathered for a séance.  In this zany new murder mystery mash-up, cultures clash, the body count rises, and a dashing young Elvis must use every bit of his down-home common sense and military training to catch a murderer! Family fun!! Rated G. 

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.

Info

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Food & Drink
859-236-2747
to
Google Calendar - Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery at Pioneer Playhouse - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery at Pioneer Playhouse - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery at Pioneer Playhouse - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery at Pioneer Playhouse - 2023-06-09 19:00:00 ical