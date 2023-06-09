Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery at Pioneer Playhouse

By Robby Henson (Breaking Up with Elvis; The Wonder Team; Good Blues Tonight!)

World Premiere event!June 9 – July 1

It’s the swinging ‘60s, and a threat to young Sergeant Elvis Presley’s life during stormy weather over Scotland forces an emergency landing near a spooky castle where London’s posh set have gathered for a séance. In this zany new murder mystery mash-up, cultures clash, the body count rises, and a dashing young Elvis must use every bit of his down-home common sense and military training to catch a murderer! Family fun!! Rated G.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.