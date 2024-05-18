BloomFest - Bernheim Arboretum
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bernheim Forest
Kids having fun at BloomFest
BloomFest - Bernheim Arboretum
Join us on May 18, 2024, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Bernheim’s annual celebration of spring! This free event includes tons of great activities for children of all ages, including arts and crafts, garden faerie house construction, naturalist-led discovery stations, and musical entertainment.
BloomFest is also a great time to experience Playcosystem, Bernheim’s natural play area.
For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bloomfest-3/