Bluegrass on Beshear - Lake Beshear

11th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear
Head out to beautiful Lake Beshear on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 12 pm to 5 pm for the 11th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear! Bring your lawn chairs!
Free admission! Location: 307 Island Cove Ln. Dawson Springs
For more information, please call 270.797.0072 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/11th-annual-bluegrass-on-beshear/
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation