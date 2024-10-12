Bluegrass on Beshear - Lake Beshear

Lake Beshear 307 Island Cove Ln. , Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Head out to beautiful Lake Beshear on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 12 pm to 5 pm for the 11th Annual Bluegrass on Beshear! Bring your lawn chairs!

Free admission! Location: 307 Island Cove Ln. Dawson Springs

For more information, please call 270.797.0072 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/11th-annual-bluegrass-on-beshear/

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation
270.797.0072
