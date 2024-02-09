Bobbi Stout : A Cast of Colors - Lexington Arts League

Bobbi Stout | A Cast of Colors | February 9 - April 5 Surrounded by the difficulties and complexities of modern life, Lexington artist Bobbi Stout chose to step back from seriousness for a while to create this playful, imaginative collection. Populated by clear, bright colors and whimsical characters, this group of images is intended to be humorous, joyful and poignant. While a few of the paintings were consciously planned, most of them were more spontaneous, coming fresh from the artist’s thoughts to the canvas. The use of colorful and cartoon-like images creates a simple, two-dimensional world where feelings are clear and transparent, and everything is readily visible. It is the artist’s hope that those viewing her work will have as much fun looking at the art as she did in creating it.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

