Bored Teachers - We Can’t Make This Stuff Up Tour at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Bored Teachers - We Can’t Make This Stuff Up Tour at SKyPAC

Bored Teachers presents the 2023 ‘We Can’t Make This Stuff Up’ Comedy Tour featuring the funniest teacher-comedians in the world! Their hilarious skits have amassed HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of views on the internet, and they’re all joining comic forces on the stage to bring you a night of laughter you DO NOT want to miss… So put that red pen down, pause that Netflix series you’ve been bingeing, throw on your comfiest teacher tee, call your teacher besties, and come burn off some of that stress this school year has been dumping all over you!

Learn more about the comedians here: https://www.boredteachers.com/comedy-tour.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
Google Calendar - Bored Teachers - We Can’t Make This Stuff Up Tour at SKyPAC - 2024-04-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bored Teachers - We Can’t Make This Stuff Up Tour at SKyPAC - 2024-04-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bored Teachers - We Can’t Make This Stuff Up Tour at SKyPAC - 2024-04-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bored Teachers - We Can’t Make This Stuff Up Tour at SKyPAC - 2024-04-06 19:00:00 ical