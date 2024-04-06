Bored Teachers - We Can’t Make This Stuff Up Tour at SKyPAC

Bored Teachers presents the 2023 ‘We Can’t Make This Stuff Up’ Comedy Tour featuring the funniest teacher-comedians in the world! Their hilarious skits have amassed HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of views on the internet, and they’re all joining comic forces on the stage to bring you a night of laughter you DO NOT want to miss… So put that red pen down, pause that Netflix series you’ve been bingeing, throw on your comfiest teacher tee, call your teacher besties, and come burn off some of that stress this school year has been dumping all over you!

Learn more about the comedians here: https://www.boredteachers.com/comedy-tour.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com