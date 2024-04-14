× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Botanical Body Polish – In-Person

Botanical Body Polish – In-Person at Yew Dell

Tonya Tate, creator of Nature’s Bath – famous for its luxury bath and body products for all-natural skin care solutions – leads a workshop where you’ll make your own unique botanical body polish. Tonya will explain the benefits of different kinds of salts and essential oils, then each participant will blend a personalized body polish with their chosen salts, essential oils, and botanicals. What a lavish treat for yourself or a loved one!

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org