Bourbon Ball Bash - Erlanger

The Bourbon Ball Bash celebrates the art of fine spirits with an event that offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore the Bourbon world and watch all the basketball games simultaneously.

Our event aims to enjoy spirits and games and give back to the community. Our team has chosen two outstanding charities for this event: Autism Connections and Behind The Badge Inc. We are proud to partner with two powerhouse organizations that provide support and resources to families along the spectrum and hometown first responders & military facing difficult life challenges. Proceeds from this event will be shared with both benefactors.

There will be activities to keep everyone engaged throughout the day. The event will take place on March 22, 2024, at Receptions Event Centers Erlanger from 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

For more information, please visit receptionsinc.com/bourbon-ball-bash/