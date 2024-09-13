Brandee Younger at the Norton Center
Norton Center for the Arts, Danville, Kentucky
Brandee Younger at the Norton Center
Brandee Younger is a visionary harpist redefining the boundaries of her instrument for the digital age. With over a decade of relentless dedication to her instrument, Younger made history in 2022 as the first black woman nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition, and she continues to captivate audiences with her groundbreaking work.
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
