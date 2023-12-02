Breakfast with Santa/Lunch with the Grinch - Rough River Dam State Resort Park

to

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Breakfast with Santa/Lunch with the Grinch

Enjoy breakfast with Santa himself between 8 and 10 a.m. Central Time in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant. If you can't be here for Santa then visit the park and enjoy Lunch with the Grinch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the dining room. Children will also be able to enjoy making ornaments during the day.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Crafts, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.257.2311
