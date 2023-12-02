Breakfast with Santa/Lunch with the Grinch - Rough River Dam State Resort Park

× Expand Dawn Garvin Begin the Christmas holiday with a visit with Santa and the Grinch!

Breakfast with Santa/Lunch with the Grinch

Enjoy breakfast with Santa himself between 8 and 10 a.m. Central Time in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant. If you can't be here for Santa then visit the park and enjoy Lunch with the Grinch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the dining room. Children will also be able to enjoy making ornaments during the day.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov