Breakfast with Santa at The Galt House

December 3, 10 and 17, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Create cherished memories and experience a morning of joy, laughter and holiday magic with Breakfast with Santa at Walker’s Exchange. Guests can enjoy a wonderful selection of buffet-style menu items such as french toast, breakfast casserole, scrambled eggs, country ham, cinnamon rolls and more. Additionally, kids and families will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa in the living area outside of the restaurant and take a ride on the holiday express train.

Price: $30 for adults; $12 for children 6-12; children under the age of 5 eat for free

For more information, please visit galthouse.com