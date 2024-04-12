Brian Connors Manke : For Crayon Out Loud - Lexington Arts League

Brian Connors Manke | For Crayon Out Loud | April 12 - May 31

For Brian Connors Manke, crayons are simply the medium that he never grew out of. He still loves to color pages in a coloring book, but for the last 17 years he's been melting and manipulating those childhood favorites into his modern artistic visions. Sometimes he is drawn to trance-like lines and patterns, while other times his approach embraces the chaos of constantly being outside those lines.

​​

Visit Brian's website, brianconnorsmanke.com.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/