Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

 Brian Connors Manke | For Crayon Out Loud |  April 12 - May 31

For Brian Connors Manke, crayons are simply the medium that he never grew out of. He still loves to color pages in a coloring book, but for the last 17 years he's been melting and manipulating those childhood favorites into his modern artistic visions. Sometimes he is drawn to trance-like lines and patterns, while other times his approach embraces the chaos of constantly being outside those lines.

Visit Brian's website, brianconnorsmanke.com.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

859.254.7024
