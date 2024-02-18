Bridging the Divide: Eliza Tevis: She Did What She Could - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Bridging the Divide: Eliza Tevis: She Did What She Could

The Frazier History Museum is partnering with the Louisville Historical League to commemorate Eliza Tevis and a new mini-exhibit in her honor at the Frazier. Eliza Tevis: She Did What She Could was curated by students in Dr. Glenn Crothers’s Introduction to Public History class at the University of Louisville. Students in another U of L class taught by Dr. Felicia Jamison will expand the exhibit.

Eliza Tevis was an enslaved woman who gained her freedom in the 1830s, purchased land, and built a home in the “Wet Woods,” now the Newburg neighborhood of south Louisville.

U of L students will offer tours of the exhibit and reflect on what they learned about this intrepid woman. Members of the Eliza Tevis Society, many of them descendants, will also join us. Janis Carter Miller will begin the program with a special engagement. Other guests will include Dr. Glenn Crothers, Dr. Felicia Jamison, Frazier curator Amanda Briede, Frazier VP of mission Rachel Platt, Louisville Historical League president Steve Wiser, and artist Irene Mudd.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Bridging the Divide: Eliza Tevis: She Did What She Could

Sunday, February 18

Frazier History Museum

Program: 2–3 p.m.

Admission (Registration Required; Includes Museum Access): $14 (Free for Members)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org