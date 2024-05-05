× Expand Preston Arts Center Join Mr. Broomtown, Dustin Cecil and create your very own cobweb broom!

Broom Making Workshop - Preston Arts Center

Students will make a primitive cobweb broom in the traditional style. This lightweight narrow broom is great for reaching all the places cobwebs can be found- Great for sweeping the ceiling too. These brooms are functional but make great decorative items, and great gifts!

In this workshop we will learn the basic weaving techniques used to make a broom, with natural broomcorn (sorghum) No experience required for this project. Everyone will go home with at least one completed cobweb broom (most make two).

All supplies included!

Register for this event by 5/2 to reserve your spot.

For more information, please call 502.415.3425 or visit cli.re/67767-broom-making-workshop