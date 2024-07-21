Broom Making Workshop at Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Students will make a primitive cobweb broom in the traditional style. This lightweight narrow broom is great for reaching all the places cobwebs can be found- Great for sweeping the ceiling too. These brooms are functional but make great decorative items, and great gifts!

In this workshop we will learn the basic weaving techniques used to make a broom, with natural broomcorn (sorghum) No experience required for this project. Everyone will go home with at least one completed cobweb broom (most make two).

All supplies included!

For more information call 502-415-3425 or visit prestonartscenter.com

Crafts, Education & Learning
502-415-3425
