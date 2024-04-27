Brother's Keepers MC Center of KY Lake Cruise - Campbellsville

to

Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

BKMC 2nd Annual Lake Cruise

Brother's Keepers MC Center of KY #32 invites you to join them for the 2nd Annual Lake Cruise on April 27, 2024. $20.00 for singles and $35.00 for doubles. All proceeds go towards the "Shopping with a Biker" Christmas program.

Registration begins at 8:30am and kick stands up at 10am. Meet at the Green River Plaza located at Hwy 210 & N. Bypass Road here in Campbellsville. Enjoy a 178 miles cruise around Green River Lake, Barren River and Nolin Lake!

For more information, please visit brotherskeepermc.com

Info

Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.989.0601
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Brother's Keepers MC Center of KY Lake Cruise - Campbellsville - 2024-04-27 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brother's Keepers MC Center of KY Lake Cruise - Campbellsville - 2024-04-27 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brother's Keepers MC Center of KY Lake Cruise - Campbellsville - 2024-04-27 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brother's Keepers MC Center of KY Lake Cruise - Campbellsville - 2024-04-27 08:30:00 ical