Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series Presents Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series Presents

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar

Trey M. McLaughlin is a passionate vocalist, educator, composer, arranger, and clinician. Known for fusing together an eclectic mix of musical genres, he arranges and performs original works with his own touring and recording ensemble, The Sounds of Zamar, who concluded their first national tour in the 2018-2019 season. Trey currently serves as Director of Worship and Arts at Tabernacle Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia, and is the Artistic Director of the non-profit performing arts youth group, Creative Impressions, of which he was once a member and Student Director. Trey serves as adjunct faculty at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, teaching graduate level courses in conducting, vocal technique, composition, arranging, and piano.

Born in Augusta, GA, Trey M. McLaughlin graduated from the John S. Davidson Magnet School in 2002. He attended Columbus State University (The Schwob School of Music) in Columbus, GA, during which he was a member of its University Singers and Chorale, and placed second and third in Georgia’s College NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) Competition for two consecutive years. Trey is a member and past president of the professional music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and he is a former director of G.E.N.E.S.I.S., the Columbus State University Gospel Choir. Trey graduated from Columbus State University in May of 2008 with a Bachelor of Music Performance Degree with emphasis in Vocal Pedagogy.

In 2014, Trey had the honor of conducting a Master Class and performing at the L’Opéra de Massy in Massy, France. In October of 2015, Trey conducted a 300-voice choir in Krakow, Poland as the guest clinician of the annual 7x Festival. Locally, he often services as guest clinician for Honor Choruses throughout the state of Georgia.

As a performer, composer, clinician, educator, and mentor, Trey McLaughlin is an ambassador for the Augusta Arts community. His international, national and local work provides rich cultural and artistic experiences for all of whom he encounters.

For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/