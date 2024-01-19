Bryan Martin - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

With a blue-collar, everyday working-class background, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes. Those real-life emotions and experiences expressed in song resonate with audiences because the two are one and the same.

From the oil fields in Louisiana where he was a “roughneck” on the rigs, to pursuing his hobby of writing songs and learning to play guitar, this self-taught musician/songwriter is quickly becoming recognized as one of country music’s emerging new talents.

With Special Guest: Sadie Bass

Support from Austin Dixon

Tickets: $38, $33, $30, $25.50 (Includes all ticket fees)

Showtime: 7pm

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

For more information, please visit macarts.com/